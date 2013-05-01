News: Where To Buy Rihanna’s MAC Lipstick; Drew Barrymore Goes Blonde

The first product from Rihanna‘s collaboration with MAC is here. RiRi Woo Lipstick will be sold exclusively online starting tomorrow. — via MAC Cosmetics

Drew Barrymore is back to being a blonde — and her makeover took five hours! — via Us Weekly

Botox isn’t just for Real Housewives. Here are five men in Hollywood who have admitted to using injectables. — via RealSelf

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn are starring together in an adorable new Almay ad (Kate is an ambassador for the beauty brand). — via PopSugar Beauty

Could this help you eat healthier? this fork gadget syncs with an app and vibrates to tell you when you’re eating too much. — via SheFinds