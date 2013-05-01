StyleCaster
News: Where To Buy Rihanna’s MAC Lipstick; Drew Barrymore Goes Blonde

Wendy Rodewald
by
Rihanna's MAC RiRi Woo Lipstick

The first product from Rihanna‘s collaboration with MAC is here. RiRi Woo Lipstick will be sold exclusively online starting tomorrow. — via MAC Cosmetics

Drew Barrymore is back to being a blonde — and her makeover took five hours! — via Us Weekly

Botox isn’t just for Real Housewives. Here are five men in Hollywood who have admitted to using injectables. — via RealSelf

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn are starring together in an adorable new Almay ad (Kate is an ambassador for the beauty brand). — via PopSugar Beauty

Could this help you eat healthier? this fork gadget syncs with an app and vibrates to tell you when you’re eating too much. — via SheFinds

 

