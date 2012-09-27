News: Victoria’s Secret Removes Racist Lingerie; Women Smuggle Drugs In Their Weaves

The Victoria’s Secret website reportedly took down their Sexy Little Geisha, a mesh teddy that came with an obi belt, chopsticks and a fan, after a blogger shined a spotlight on the controversial getup. -via Shine Yahoo!

—

Two women were caught smuggling cocaine inside their hair weaves at the John F. Kennedy Airport. Wonder where they learned that hair how-to. -via The Smoking Gun

—

We still have two months until the release of Khroma, the Kardashian sisters’ beauty line, but they revealed promotional images to tide us over. Whew! -via The Cut

—

Speaking of E! reality stars, Nicki Minaj will star in her own reality series on the network. We’re picturing lots of pink and even more wigs. -via Pop Crush