StyleCaster
Share

News: Victoria’s Secret Removes Racist Lingerie; Women Smuggle Drugs In Their Weaves

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: Victoria’s Secret Removes Racist Lingerie; Women Smuggle Drugs In Their Weaves

Megan Segura
by

Victoria's Secret Sexy Little GeishaThe Victoria’s Secret website reportedly took down their Sexy Little Geisha,  a mesh teddy that came with an obi belt, chopsticks and a fan, after a blogger shined a spotlight on the controversial getup.  -via Shine Yahoo!

Two women were caught smuggling cocaine inside their hair weaves at the John F. Kennedy Airport. Wonder where they learned that hair how-to. -via The Smoking Gun

We still have two months until the release of Khroma, the Kardashian sisters’ beauty line, but they revealed promotional images to tide us over. Whew! -via The Cut

Speaking of E! reality stars, Nicki Minaj will star in her own reality series on the network.  We’re picturing lots of pink and even more wigs. -via Pop Crush

Promoted Stories

share