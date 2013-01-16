News: Urban Decay Does Oz-Themed Makeup; A TV Star Chops Her Curls

Urban Decay is launching a makeup collection inspired by Oz The Great and Powerful. The two new palettes, launching January 25, are inspired by Michelle Williams‘ and Mila Kunis‘ characters in the forthcoming film. — via People StyleWatch

While you may wish you could send some pungent Axe-doused males far, far away, this is taking it to another level: The grooming brand known for its body sprays is holding a giveaway where 22 winners will score spots on a shuttle trip to space. Seriously. — via Racked

First she was Miss Golden Globes, now Francesca Eastwood (offspring of Clint) has scored a beauty deal as the new face of Too Faced Cosmetics. The brand announced the news at an editor event Monday. — via Too Faced

AnnaSophia Robb, AKA young Carrie Bradshaw on The Carrie Diaries, has debuted a new, shoulder-grazing haircut. It looks great, of course, but what will the makeover mean for her character? — via Beauty High