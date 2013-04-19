StyleCaster
News: Tilda Swinton Gets A Creepy Makeover; YSL Offers 3 Looks In 1 Nail Polish Bottle

Megan Segura
Tilda Swinton is known for her oddball behavior in real life, but things got weirder during a W Magazine shoot, when centipedes were used to adorn the actress’s face. -via Just Jared

YSL is offering up a bright idea for summer: three different nail polish options in one bottle. -via PopSugar Beauty

Michael Kors shoes and a mini Cadillac? Yep, that’s the life of a six-year-old millionaire Toddlers & Tiaras star. -via The Vivant

Who knew Zooey Deschanel was such a Jessica Simpson fan? The New Girl star recently sported the designer’s dress. -via SheFinds 

