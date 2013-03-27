News: The Best Nail Blogs On The Internet; Kelly Osbourne’s New Hair Extensions

Got plans today? Not anymore. You’ll want to spend a few hours with the 15 best nail art blogs on the internet. — via Beauty High



—

Kelly Osbourne got extensions (in purple, obvs) that make her look way more like her rocker dad. — via Glamour

—

Here’s a primer on how to use mousse in your hair without looking like Kimmy Gibbler from Full House. With GIFs! — via The Cut

—

How many swipes does it take to get to the bottom of a lipstick bullet? — via Birchbox

—

This $7 tool from Sephora can help you DIY the perfect manicure. — via SheFinds