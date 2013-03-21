News: Survey Says Women Are Most Beautiful At This Age; Celebrities Love The “Lob”

Female beauty peaks somewhere between the ages of 29 and 31, says a new survey by Allure. Both men and women think a woman is most seductive at age 30. — via Allure

How sucking in your belly damages your metabolism, plus four more fashion habits that are bad for your health. — via StyleCaster

We love the “lob” (AKA “long bob”)! Here are 13 celebrity styles to inspire your spring haircut. — via PopSugar Beauty

A Pennsylvania high school has banned Axe Body Spray after one of its students was hospitalized with an allergic reaction to the potent fragrance. — via Daily Mail

Could seeing a wrinkled age progression of your own face motivate you to save more money for retirement? Bank of America is betting on it. — via Allure