News: Selena Gomez Sued Over A Fragrance Deal; Madonna’s Daughter Dyes Her Hair

Well, this stinks. Selena Gomez is being sued for backing out of a fragrance deal with perfume company Adrenalina, Inc. — via TMZ

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 16, dyed her hair green. — via People StyleWatch

Olivia Wilde wore a black lace headband woven into a braided updo at a recent event. Into it. — via Style.com

Another accessorized updo we’re loving: Zoe Saldana‘s wedding-worthy rolled hairstyle. — via PopSugar Beauty

Butter London has debuted a nail polish in honor of Will and Kate‘s royal baby: Pitter Patter, an eggplant purple with plum shimmer. — via InStyle