News: The Secret To Jennifer Hudson’s Glow; Hollywood’s Hottest Nail Polish Shade

The trick to Jennifer Hudson’s natural glow? Per-fekt Skin Perfection Gel. “I love this stuff, I mix [the gel] in Rich with a little moisturizer and apply it all over my face as a base.” —via Glamour

Here’s a hot celebrity nail trend we can all get behind: classic red. —via People Style Watch

Colorist Zoe Wiepert of Bumble and bumble offers advice on protecting your strands from constant dye jobs. —via Beauty High

Selena Gomez’s nail polish line for Nicole by OPI just hit stores, and to accompany it, here’s a behind-the-scenes video from the campaign shoot. —via Style.mtv.com