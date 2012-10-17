News: Scarlett Johansson’s Gray Hair; House of Style 2.0 Premieres

Scarlett Johansson, Keira Knightley, Mia Wasikowska and Rooney Mara are all looking… not like themselves on each of W magazine’s four November covers. Each actress is styled to reflect a separate decade, from the 2000s (Keira) to the 70s (Rooney). — via W magazine

Meanwhile, Rihanna is the “Only Girl” gracing Vogue‘s November cover, which you may remember the singer tweeted, then deleted a few weeks ago. Now it’s official! — via Huffington Post

Get psyched: House of Style 2.0 has premiered online! In the first episode, models Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls report from Paris Fashion week, with Stella McCartney, M.I.A., Jourdan Dunn and Jean Paul Gaultier all getting face time. — via MTV

Shop for a cause this Friday, when Lancôme counters nationwide (plus lancome-usa.com) celebrate the third annual Génifique Day. $7 from the purchase price of the brand’s Génifique skincare products will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. – via Facebook.com/Lancôme