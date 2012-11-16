StyleCaster
News: Sarah Jessica Parker Hangs Out With Minnie, Solange Knowles’ Afro Gets Frisked By TSA

News: Sarah Jessica Parker Hangs Out With Minnie, Solange Knowles Afro Gets Frisked By TSALast night Barney’s unveiled their new Electric Holiday partnership with Disney. Sarah Jessica Parker showed up donning custom Minnie Mouse ears. — via Elle

Check out Butter London‘s new nail polish colors, created exclusively for Goop. — via Goop

Solange Knowles tweeted that airport TSA agents inspected her afro before letting her board the plane. Is Beyoncé next? — via Refinery 29

Snooki discusses how motherhood has influenced her new perfume and nail polish line. This we have to hear! — via People

