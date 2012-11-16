News: Sarah Jessica Parker Hangs Out With Minnie, Solange Knowles’ Afro Gets Frisked By TSA

Last night Barney’s unveiled their new Electric Holiday partnership with Disney. Sarah Jessica Parker showed up donning custom Minnie Mouse ears. — via Elle

—

Check out Butter London‘s new nail polish colors, created exclusively for Goop. — via Goop

—

Solange Knowles tweeted that airport TSA agents inspected her afro before letting her board the plane. Is Beyoncé next? — via Refinery 29

—

Snooki discusses how motherhood has influenced her new perfume and nail polish line. This we have to hear! — via People