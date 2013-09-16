StyleCaster
Share

News: Sandra Bullock Covers Vogue with Short Hair; Miley Cyrus Looks Classy in Couture

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: Sandra Bullock Covers Vogue with Short Hair; Miley Cyrus Looks Classy in Couture

Wendy Rodewald
by

Sandra Bullock on the cover of Vogue

Wow! Sandra Bullock rocks short hair on the cover of Vogue, though we’re pretty sure it’s a wig. [Huffington Post]

Surprise! Miley Cyrus actually looks classy for a change while wearing couture in a new photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar. [Harper’s Bazaar]

Miss New York Nina Davuluri has been crowned the first Miss America of Indian descent. [People]

See the coolest nail art from London Fashion Week. [PopSugar Beauty]

Orange lipstick! Headband braids! Get inspired by these awesome beauty street style looks. [Beauty High]

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share