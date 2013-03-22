News: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Chops Her Hair; Martha Stewart Reveals Her Beauty Routine

British bombshell Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chopped off a few inches of her glossy blonde hair. What do you think of her new look? — via PopSugar Beauty

Is designer Tom Ford behind Justin Timberlake‘s straight hair makeover? If you ask us, we prefer the curls. — via StyleCaster

Martha Stewart is just like us when it comes to her beauty routine — except when she’s slathering $150-an-ounce Crème de La Mer on her legs. — via The Cut

Christina Aguilera stepped out with way less makeup than she usually wears. And she looked amazing! — via Glamour

Fergie is debuting a new lip color for charity. The Perfect Pout V.I. Pink shade will be available as part of her Wet ‘n’ Wild line, and sales will benefit AIDS research nonproift amFAR. — via WWD