News: Rooney Mara’s Back in Vogue; Drew Barrymore Channels The 90s

Wendy Rodewald
by
Rooney Mara on the cover of Vogue February 2013

Rooney Mara covers Vogue‘s February issue.
Photo: David Sims

Rooney Mara is Vogue‘s February cover girl, and from the looks of this photograph (shot by David Sims), she’s not having the easiest time growing out those Dragon Tattoo bangs. — via Vogue.com

Find out what the stars were wearing…on their faces. Here are the best beauty products to make an appearance on the Golden Globes‘ red carpet. — via Beauty High

Being a new mother is doing a number on Adele‘s skin: “I have eczema from boiling bottles!” the singer and Best Song winner told reporters last night in the Golden Globes pressroom. — via Us Magazine

Drew Barrymore has been using her newly launched makeup line, Flower, to channel an earlier era: “I’ve actually been obsessed lately with the nineties again,” she told Style.com — and yes, that includes brown lip liner. — via Style.com

