Twilight star Robert Pattinson is the new face of Dior Homme fragrance. — WWD

—

Want to know Jennifer Aniston’s favorite yoga poses? Of course you do! — via InStyle

—

Today in makeovers we never thought we needed: surgery for “brarm” fat. That’s the area between the bra strap and the armpit. Yes, really. — via RealSelf

—

Try this ultimate skin care diet for brides before your big day. — via PopSugar Beauty

—

This genius gadget will change the way you remove your nail polish. — via SheFinds