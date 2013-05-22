News: Rita Ora Has Blue Hair; Keanu Reeves Looks…Different

Singer Rita Ora has dyed her signature platinum hair blue. The singer posted a pic on her Instagram the caption, “Today’s it’s Smurf day.” — via Refinery29

Speaking of blue hair, get inspired by this gorgeous colored hair editorial. — via Beauty High

Now that’s a makeover: Keanu Reeves has put on some weight lately. — via Us Weekly

We can’t get enough of braids, especially for summer. Here are 40 styles to try this season. — via PopSugar Beauty

Hit the road this holiday weekend with the best travel sized beauty products. — via Lifestyle Mirror

Christie Brinkley, who is 59 (!), has returned to swimsuit modeling after a 30 year break. — via StyleCaster