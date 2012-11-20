News: Rihanna’s Fragrance Ad Too Sexy; Gray Lipstick Is The New Trend To Try

Rihanna’s third fragrance, “Nude” is launching at Macy’s on Black Friday, but don’t expect to see her under-the-sheets-lingerie ad campaign. It was deemed too inappropriate to display in retail stores. —via WWD

—

Jessica Biel’s caviar manicure at the premiere of her new film Hitchcock has inspired us to take out our Ciaté Caviar Manicure Set in Mother of Pearl. —via Bella Sugar

—

Have you ever wondered what deal is with face mist? The Cut got all the answers…like how water mists actually dry out your skin if not used properly. —via Nymag.com

—

We’ve seen gray lipsticks and glosses popping up everywhere! But, are they wearable? Fashionista says the answer is yes. —via Fashionista.com