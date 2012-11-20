StyleCaster
News: Rihanna's Fragrance Ad Too Sexy; Gray Lipstick Is The New Trend To Try

News: Rihanna’s Fragrance Ad Too Sexy; Gray Lipstick Is The New Trend To Try

rihanna nude News: Rihannas Fragrance Ad Too Sexy; Gray Lipstick Is The New Trend To Try

Rihanna’s third fragrance, “Nude” is launching at Macy’s on Black Friday, but don’t expect to see her under-the-sheets-lingerie ad campaign. It was deemed too inappropriate to display in retail stores. —via WWD

Jessica Biel’s caviar manicure at the premiere of her new film Hitchcock has inspired us to take out our Ciaté Caviar Manicure Set in Mother of Pearl. —via Bella Sugar

Have you ever wondered what deal is with face mist? The Cut got all the answers…like how water mists actually dry out your skin if not used properly. —via Nymag.com

We’ve seen gray lipsticks and glosses popping up everywhere! But, are they wearable? Fashionista says the answer is yes. —via Fashionista.com

 

 

