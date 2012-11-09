StyleCaster
Share

News: Rihanna & Kate Moss Get Naked For V, M.I.A. Designs For Versace

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: Rihanna & Kate Moss Get Naked For V, M.I.A. Designs For Versace

Megan Segura
by

News: Rihanna & Kate Moss Get Naked For V, M.I.A. Designs For VersaceRihanna and Kate Moss look really cozy while posing for V Magazine. Get prepared for steamy pics, including one of Moss in a dog collar.  —via Fashionista

M.I.A. can soon add fashion designer to her resume. The rapper will be designing a collection for Versace. —via Glamour.com

Excited to watch the Victoria’s Secret fashion show on TV? Get a sneak peek at the outrageous looks now. —via StyleCaster News

Jennifer Hudson won’t be undergoing another body makeover any time soon. Despite critics’ complaints that the singer is too skinny, Hudson says she loves her current size. —via Just Jared

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share