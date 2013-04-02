StyleCaster
News: Reese Witherspoon Goes Brunette; Get The Game of Thrones Beauty Look

News: Reese Witherspoon Goes Brunette; Get The Game of Thrones Beauty Look

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon, pre-makeover.
Photo: Getty Images

Major makeover! Reese Witherspoon is legally (and literally) brunette. — via E! News

Fancy yourself a real-life Cersei? Learn how to get the Game of Thrones beauty look with bold brows and ethereal braids. — via Beauty High

Kim Kardashian‘s bangs are currently in hiding. — via Allure

You have to see Charlotte Olympia‘s adorable new perfume bottle-shaped clutch purses (just don’t get too attached unless you have $1,295 to spare). — via She Finds

These incredibly easy hairstyles will help you switch up your everyday look. — via PopSugar Beauty

 

