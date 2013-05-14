StyleCaster
News: Reese Witherspoon Goes Back To Blonde; Khloe Kardashian Gets Braces

Wendy Rodewald
by
Reese Witherspoon is blonde again

Reese Witherspoon is back to blonde, with her bun peeking out of her hat.
Photo: Pacific Coast News

Reese Witherspoon is blonde again! Does this mean she’s ready to reclaim her good girl image? — via PopSugar Beauty

It’s never too late for a makeover! Khloe Kardashian just got braces at age 28. — via Us Weekly

Angelina Jolie had a preventative double mastectomy to reduce her chances of getting breast cancer, the actress reveals in a New York Times op-ed. — via New York Times

Nicki Minaj looks so pretty on the cover of Teen Vogue! — via StyleCaster

You’ll totally relate to these 10 annoying things that are bound to happen every time you paint your nails. — via Beauty High

Try out the glow in the dark nail polish trend this summer — for just five bucks. — via SheFinds

