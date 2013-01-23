News: Pregnant Kate Middleton Cancels Her Spray Tans; Beyoncé Starts A Blog

One of the first outsiders to guess that Kate Middleton was pregnant was her spray tanner. A couple months ago, Kate abruptly canceled a series of private spray tan appointments at Kensington Palace. Her tanner knew something was up, since pregnant women are supposed to avoid spray tans in their first trimester. — via Daily Mail

—

Between singing the national anthem at the inauguration, performing at the Superbowl (with a reunited Destiny’s Child!) and being Blue Ivy’s mom, Beyoncé has a lot going on these days. Now she’s launching a blog, Beyhive, in the vein of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop. Will Bey’s “Weekly films, songs, people, places, foods & fashions” include wacky cleanses, we wonder? — via Beyonce.com

—

Chanel‘s kind-of-creepy couture makeup look featured false lashes made of mesh fabric. — via Beauty High

—

Fashion designer (and Michelle Obama fave) Azzedine Alaïa just inked a deal to launch his first fragrance. The bad news? It won’t hit shelves until 2015. — via WWD