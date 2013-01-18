News: Picture Frame Nails Made Easy; Vanessa Hudgens As A Blonde

We always assumed picture frame nails would be impossible to recreate, and then we saw this step-by-step video deconstructing the entire process. —via Beauty High

The first preview of the much talked-about Spring Breakers is out, and surprisingly Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t look half bad as a blonde. —via Style Caster

Allison Williams gave her reasoning behind going with such a simple look at the Golden Globes. “It was Lena [Dunham]’s night, and I was there to celebrate her.” Wow, what a friend. —via People Style Watch

Slowly build into your all-over body makeover with these 29 easy ways to burn 100 calories a day. —via Refinery29