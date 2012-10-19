StyleCaster
News: Paris Hilton Sues Perfumery; Coco-Cola’s Beauty Drink

Shannon Farrell
Coca-Cola is launching a line of beauty drinks that claim to strengthen hair and nails, improve skin, promote weight loss and increase vitality. The downside? They’re only being sold in France. —via MSNBC

Paris Hilton is suing the International Perfume Palace Inc. for naming their perfume and body washes “Paris Paris.” While she claims it violates her trademark, we can’t help but think she’s being a little self-absorbed. —via The Cut

In other fragrance news, the ad for Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s second fragrance is out, complete with a little love note from Lamar. “A thing of beauty is a joy forever. Khloe, you are my joy.” How sweet. —via PeopleStyleWatch

Would you wear a temporary tattoo made of real 24-carat gold? Who wouldn’t? Dior just launched their Grand Bal Golden Tattoos for $120/set. Ok, maybe not then. —via SheFinds

 

