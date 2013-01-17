News: Nicole Kidman Covers The Hollywood Reporter; Bradley Cooper Gets A Perm





Nicole Kidman covers the Sundance issue of The Hollywood Reporter, looking beautiful in minimal makeup. -via The Hollywood Reporter

—

Bradley Cooper talks about his recent adventures in hair perming, including the little pink rollers. -via E! Online

—

Never one to fade into obscurity, Amanda Bynes is also revealing a new look. No, not a new hairstyle, but a cheek piercing. -via The Huffington Post

—

Fashion and religion rarely seem to cross paths, which is why we were surprising to hear model Coco Rocha is a devout Jehovah’s Witness. -via StyleCaster