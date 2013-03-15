News: Nicki Minaj Gets A New Look; Michelle Obama Covers Vogue

We hardly recognized Nicki Minaj without her crazy wigs and lavender lipstick on the cover of April’s Elle. What a makeunder! — via Elle

In other April cover news, Michelle Obama is showing off her bangs on the cover of Vogue, the First Lady’s second for the magazine. — via Styleite

Kaley Cuoco has revealed the story behind the unflattering bangs she wore to the SAG Awards: She was using the faux fringe to hide a black eye. — via People StyleWatch

Here’s how to wear spring’s best beauty trends, straight from the runway. — via Beauty High

Would you hire a personal shopper for beauty products? Services start at $200 (and that’s before you buy any makeup). — via The New York Times