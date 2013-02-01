StyleCaster
News: Miranda Kerr Covers Jalouse Magazine; Kardashian Brother Enjoys Beauty Treatments, Too

Megan Segura
by

News: Miranda Kerr Covers Jalouse Magazine; Kardashian Brother Enjoys Beauty Treatments, TooMiranda Kerr looks beyond gorgeous on the cover of Jalouse Magazine. -via Just Jared

Rob Kardashian has more in common with his famous sisters than we thought. He admits to getting regular manis and pedis in the privacy of his home. -via Us Weekly

We’re not sure what Amber Rose‘s beauty secret is, but she managed to make it through nine months of pregnancy without a single stretch mark. -via The Huffington Post

Celebrity Stylist Rodney Cutler shares the secret to static-free hair. – via Beauty High

