News: Minka Kelly Goes Blonde; Lady Gaga’s New Short Hair

Minka Kelly got a hair color makeover: Celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham took the actress from brunette to blonde for a new role. — via Us Weekly

Cool! Julep’s Neon Nail Powder Kit is like Fun Dip for your nails. — via SheFinds

Reese Witherspoon said it when she was arrested over the weekend, and here are 10 more celebrities who pulled the infamous “Don’t you know who I am?!” line. — via StyleCaster

Spring cleaning time! Here’s how to clean every tool in your makeup bag. — via Beauty High

Now that’s a painful makeover: 6 celebrities who had their tattoos removed. — via RealSelf

Lady Gaga stepped out in Los Angeles with a new, much shorter ‘do. — via Daily Mail