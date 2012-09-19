News: Mindy Kaling Channels Marge Simpson; How Courteney Cox Keeps Her Hair Young

Mindy Kaling did WHAT to her hair? Well, it was only temporary. The star of The Office and new show The Mindy Project got a Marge Simpson makeover in the October issue of Glamour. —via Glamour.com

Courteney Cox‘s mane looks way too youthful to star in the upcoming campaign for Pantene Expert Collection, featuring an AgeDefy and Advanced + Keratin Repair, both for aging hair — but maybe that’s the point. “I was not expecting how my hair was changing as I got older. [It] was starting to get dry, brittle and thinner,” the Cougar Town star said. —via WWD

She may have just starred in a fragrance campaign, but don’t hold your breath to see Kristen Stewart shilling foundation anytime soon. “I would never work with people who aren’t really creative and aren’t committed to what they do,” she told Germany’s Glamour. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of those people out there, they are f***ing everywhere, and they try to suck the soul out of you. For example, I would never do a make-up campaign, even though the [final] photos with me would probably look good. Thank you, but it doesn’t interest me.”

Hot on the heels of her brand’s big campaign deal with Katie Holmes, Bobbi Brown is releasing her seventh beauty book. Pretty Powerful: Beauty Stories to Inspire Confidence will feature some noteworthy models — Lauren Bush, Gabourey Sidibe and Estelle all lend their faces. —via Bobbi Brown

Instant gratification addicts, listen up: Now you can buy Oscar de la Renta‘s spring 2013 nail polish shades straight off last week’s runway. —via Moda Operandi