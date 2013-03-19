StyleCaster
News: Milla Jovovich Gets Bangs; Jessie J Shaves Her Head

Milla Jovovich got a hairstyle makeover, complete with bangs and a darker color. — via PopSugar

And in slightly more extreme makeover news, singer Jessie J shaved her head on live TV for a UK fundraiser. — via Glamour

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re getting a facial for the first (or 500th!) time. — via Beauty High

The secret to Nina Dobrev‘s glowing skin? The star uses this product before every red carpet appearance. — via InStyle

Time to hit the salon? Here’s how to know when you’re overdue for a haircut. — via Allure

