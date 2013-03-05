News: A Mod Mad Men Makeup Line Debuts; A TV Vampire Launches Nail Polish

Estée Lauder has a new Mad Men inspired makeup collection — including such ’60s-inspired shades as a soft pink polish and a coral blush — decked out in mod packaging. —via InStyle

—

David Boreanaz (of TV’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel and Bones) and his wife Jaime have developed a nail polish line, Chrome Girl, and it was worn by none other than Jennifer Hudson at the Oscars! —via People Style Watch

—

Shiseido joins the too short list (in our opinions!) of beauty brands that don’t test their products on animals. —via WWD

—

Searching for the perfect eyeliner? Look no further than this 28-day guide to the best liners for precision, color and smoky looks. —via Beauty High