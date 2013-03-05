StyleCaster
News: A Mod Mad Men Makeup Line Debuts; A TV Vampire Launches Nail Polish

Shannon Farrell
030413 mad men estee lauder 623 News: A Mod Mad Men Makeup Line Debuts; A TV Vampire Launches Nail Polish

Estée Lauder has a new Mad Men inspired makeup collection — including such ’60s-inspired shades as a soft pink polish and a coral blush — decked out in mod packaging. —via InStyle

David Boreanaz (of TV’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel and Bones) and his wife Jaime have developed a nail polish line, Chrome Girl, and it was worn by none other than Jennifer Hudson at the Oscars! —via People Style Watch

Shiseido joins the too short list (in our opinions!) of beauty brands that don’t test their products on animals. —via WWD

Searching for the perfect eyeliner? Look no further than this 28-day guide to the best liners for precision, color and smoky looks. —via Beauty High

 

