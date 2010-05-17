Beauty News – MAC Cosmetics Hits The Beach With New Color Collection

For those who spend much of the summer far away from the beach like, say, chained to a desk in a fluorescent-lit office M.A.C is trying to bring the shore to you with their latest collection, To the Beach.

Like most of M.A.Cs past limited edition collections, the packaging, much of which is sweet orange and green cases decorated with all manner of marine life, is admittedly adorable. I confess; Im a sucker for anything with a seahorse on it (they appear on both the lip glasses and the high-light powder).

But its more than just pretty on the outside. And after plenty of time spent dabbing, painting, and blending, I have developed a few favorites. The eye kohl in Float On By, a deep green-tinged turquoise pencil that smudges perfectly, will definitely get a lot of traction this summer. I love it paired with the Sunkist-orange lip pencil in Loudmouth; use it as an all-over lip color instead of a pencil for a bright, matte effect.



Get that sunkissed look: To the Beach bronze body oil; Lustre drops in Sun Rush; Eye kohl in Float On By; Lip pencil in Temperature Rising

The nail lacquers offer both a bright and neutral option for summer-wear In the Buff is a creamy cross between camo and taupe and Scorcher is a punchy coral red. The lustre drops Pink Rebel, a light pearlescent pink better for the paler set, and Sun Rush, a peachy gold work great as both a highlighter (especially above the cheekbones) or mixed into foundation or moisturizer. And the shimmering Beach Bronze Body Oil does wonders on legs, giving them an all-over golden sheen.

Now, is all of this actually better than time spent inhaling real ocean air with sand between your toes? Of course not, but until I get to the actual beach, painting those aforementioned toes a shade of Scorcher will have to suffice.

Available May 27th at M.A.C stores and on maccosmetics.com.



Nail lacquer in Scorcher and In the Buff

All images courtesy of M.A.C

Fiorella Valdesolo is a freelance writer and editor. She has worked on staff at Nylon and Teen Vogue, and has written about beauty, fashion, entertainment, travel and lifestyle for Flare, New York, New York Weddings, V, Marie Claire, Style.com and Glamour. She is also the author of Pretty: The NYLON Book of Beauty (Rizzoli).She currently resides in Brooklyn.