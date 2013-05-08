News: Lindsay Lohan’s Sister Scores A Modeling Contract; Amanda Seyfried’s Fragrance Ad Debuts

Lindsay Lohan’s 19-year-old sister, Ali Lohan, has scored a modeling deal with Wilhelmina. — via StyleCaster

Get excited! Here’s a sneak peek of one of the forthcoming Marc Jacobs nail polish shades, launching this August at Sephora. — via Instagram

Amanda Seyfried (and her glorious blonde locks) star in the new TV spot for Very Irréstistible Givenchy eau de toilette. — via YouTube

Just in time for beach season: These 9 beauty products promise to tighten, firm and smooth cellulite. But do they work? — via SheFinds

Wow. Have you seen the back of Julianne Hough‘s Met Gala updo, which featured over 100 visible black bobby pins? — via PopSugar Beauty

Check out the best celebrity nail art from the Met Gala. — via Beauty High