News: Lindsay Lohan’s Liz Taylor Makeover; Ralph Lauren’s Plus Size Model

Now that is what we call a makeover. Photos of Lindsay Lohan in her new role as Elizabeth Taylor in the upcoming Lifetime film Liz & Dick have just been released. And surprisingly, they’re not half bad. —via People.com

After receiving criticism for their stick thin models, Ralph Lauren just announced their first plus-size model, Robyn Lawley. —via Huffingtonpost.com

Here is a first look at Lea Michele’s campaign with L’Oréal. We want her hair. Now. —via Instyle.com

Leighton Meester sat down with Refinery29 to dish on Gossip Girl, BB creams and love at first sight. —via Refinery29.com