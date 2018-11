Lena Dunham channels 60s supermodel Twiggy for the cover of Entertainment Weekly. -via People

—

Julianne Moore is looking goth in stills from her new movie Seventh Son. -via Just Jared

—

The newest nail trend is here, courtesy of Alexa Chung. -via Beauty High

—

Lavender is the new pink, at least according to Nicki Minaj. The pop star unveiled her new ad with MAC Cosmetics today via Twitter. -via E! Online