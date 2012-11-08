News: Lauren Conrad Talks Beauty Essentials; Karlie Kloss Chops Her Hair

Our sister site Beauty High sat down with our beauty crush Lauren Conrad to get the details on her signature look (that cat-eye, those perfect waves!) and her beauty essentials. —via Beauty High

A new nail art design we’re digging: the feather mani. The Nailasaurus provides the complete step-by-step. —via Glamour.com

Not only did Karlie Kloss strut down the runway at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show yesterday, but she sported a new ‘do! —via Style.com

Essie and Baublebar collaborated on a collection of bracelets inspired by nail polish hues. We love. —via Refinery29