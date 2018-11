You have to see Kim Kardashian‘s new look…courtesy of Betty White! -via Glamour

—

Beyoncé is sporting a very sexy look (and a lot of skin) for the cover of GQ. -via Just Jared

—

Can’t wait for the new Hunger Games movie? Neither can we! Here’s the first peek at Catching Fire. -via Us Weekly



—

You may be a bigger consumer of goat milk then you thought. Find out what beauty products use the secret ingredient. -via Beauty High