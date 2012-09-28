StyleCaster
News: Kim Kardashian Covers Spanish V; Mascara That Lasts A Month

Shannon Farrell
by
Kim Kardashian V Magazine

Photo: V Magazine

Kim Kardashian certainly wants to be taken seriously in the fashion world. Now she covers October’s Spanish V in a glamorous Alexander McQueen coat.—via Vmagazine.com

In other magazine news, Kelly Osbourne is on the cover of Fault magazine with some serious almond tips. However, they’re not receiving as much attention as that $250K mani she modeled at the Emmys on Sunday. Which do you like more?—via MTV.com

The one and only Elmo was featured on Harper Bazaar’s The Look with Laura Brown to discuss his most stylish looks. Just look at his shoe collection. Can we say, jealous?? —via Harpersbazaar.com

Forget fake lashes. Now there’s a mascara that lasts a whole month. We need to find a nearby salon that does this. —via Refinery29

 

