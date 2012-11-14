News: Keira Knightley Goes Topless; Oprah’s Organic Beauty Line?

December cover star Keira Knightley tells Allure she has no problem showing off her body—but not all of it. “No bottom half! I don’t mind exposing my t-ts because they’re so small—people really aren’t that interested.” Maybe it’s because she seems to be mysteriously missing a nipple? — via Allure

Netflix for nails? For $18 a month, new subscription service Lacquerous lets you “rent” three nail polishes a month from brands like Tom Ford, Chanel and Deborah Lippmann. — via Refinery29

Is Oprah Winfrey starting up a beauty line? Several trademark applications were filed recently for “Oprah’s Organics,” with the name to be used for soaps, sunscreen, massage oils and haircare, along with food products. — via NY Post

Stick-on face jewels are totally trending. A few months after Dior decked out models in rhinestone-studded eye shadow, this Vogue China editorial features bedazzled lips, cheeks and foreheads. Holiday party inspiration? — via Fashion Gone Rogue