News: Katy Perry’s Daria Nail Art; A Virus That Cures Acne?

Katy Perry continues to up the nail art ante. This time, she’s sporting Daria-themed nails in homage to the late ’90s/early 2000s MTV show about the sarcastic high school character. —via Styleite

—

Could this be a new cure for zits? A new study has found a virus that could potentially wipe out the bacteria that causes acne. —via Bellasugar

—

Estée Lauder Companies has developed Osiao, a new skincare brand specifically for the Chinese market. The line, which includes Asian ingredients like ginseng but will have packaging written in English, was kept top secret for more than four years under the code name “Project Flow.” —via The New York Times

—

Whoa. Actress Brittany Snow stepped out in what must be the most intricate braided hairstyle we’ve ever seen. —via Glamour