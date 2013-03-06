News: Kate Hudson Goes Topless for Glamour; Nicki Minaj Gets A Make-under

Kate Hudson wears smudgy liner — and not much else — for her topless cover of this month’s Glamour. — via Glamour

—

First, Ke$ha and Katy Perry toned down their looks. Now, Nicki Minaj is following suit with a major make-under — no neon wigs or bright lipstick in sight. — via Us Magazine

—

Scientists have found the reason why some people get acne while others don’t — and it may lead to future cure. — via Jezebel

—

Chanel debuted its newest nail polish, an orange-red hue called Elixir, at Paris Fashion Week yesterday. What do you think: wait list-worthy? — via Beauty High