News: Kat Graham Steals Beauty Tricks From Drag Queens; Michelle Williams Says Goodbye To The Pixie

Ever wondered where The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham picks up her beauty tricks? Turns out she learned everything she knows about makeup application from drag queens. —via Beauty High

We’ve always been big fans of Michelle Williams‘ pixie cut, but it seems the actress is ready to move on and grow out her hair. -via OMG! Yahoo

There’s a new subscription box on the block, and this one is curated by Giuliana Rancic. The E! News anchor’s site, FabFitFun, is launching a subscription service on Feb. 26th featuring beauty, fashion and fitness products. —via FabFitFun

If you were to morph all of Hollywood’s highest paid actresses together, this would be the result. —via Buzzfeed  

