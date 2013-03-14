News: The Kardashians’ Beauty Line Is In Legal Trouble; Victoria Beckham Swears Off Fake Tans

Maybe they can make a reality show episode about this? The Kardashian sisters’ Khroma Beauty line is in legal hot water for trademark infringement. — via StyleCaster

—

And perhaps not so coincidentally, Kim Kardashian decided it was a good day to cut bangs. Again. — via Us Magazine

—

We’re not always sure about her recipes (beet green soup?), but we looove Gwyneth‘s taste in nail polish. Butter London has partnered with the actress’ Goop website on a collection of exclusive, Paltrow-approved nail polish sets. — via Goop

—

Victoria Beckham has sworn off her faux glow: “I don’t wear fake tan anymore,” she said. “Sometimes I’ve been turned orange but that’s definitely a look from my past. Being overly tanned is very aging and, dare I say it, a bit footballer’s wife.” — Hello!

—

Are these common foods causing your acne breakouts? — via Refinery29