News: The Kardashians’ Beauty Line Is In Legal Trouble; Victoria Beckham Swears Off Fake Tans

Wendy Rodewald
The Kardashians' Khroma Beauty campaign

Maybe they can make a reality show episode about this? The Kardashian sisters’ Khroma Beauty line is in legal hot water for trademark infringement. — via StyleCaster

And perhaps not so coincidentally, Kim Kardashian decided it was a good day to cut bangs. Again. — via Us Magazine

We’re not always sure about her recipes (beet green soup?), but we looove Gwyneth‘s taste in nail polish. Butter London has partnered with the actress’ Goop website on a collection of exclusive, Paltrow-approved nail polish sets. — via Goop

Victoria Beckham has sworn off her faux glow: “I don’t wear fake tan anymore,” she said. “Sometimes I’ve been turned orange but that’s definitely a look from my past. Being overly tanned is very aging and, dare I say it, a bit footballer’s wife.” — Hello!

Are these common foods causing your acne breakouts? — via Refinery29 

