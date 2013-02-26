News: Jessica Chastain Stars In YSL’s Fragrance Ads; Celebs Tweet About The Oscars





Jessica Chastain may not have taken home the Oscar last night, but it’s surely not the last we’ll see of the Zero Dark Thirty actress. Her campaign for new Yves Saint Laurent fragrance Manifesto is debuting now. —via Glamour

—

Tyra Banks tweeted, “JLaw’s fall at the Oscar’s was fierce. She got right back up and made a joke about it. I wish my ANTM girls would do same.” See other celeb responses to Hollywood’s big night. —via StyleCaster

—

Spring is near! If you’re planning on taking a trip any time soon, follow Lauren Conrad’s beauty packing advice. “To ensure powder compacts arrive in one piece, put them into a baggie with beauty sponges placed on either side, or wrap them up with a few tissues to help absorb the shock of being tossed around when traveling.” —via Lucky

—

Faux bobs, bold red lips, braided updos. These are just a few of the many red carpet trends we plan to recreate ourselves. —via Beauty High