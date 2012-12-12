News: Jessica Chastain’s Arty Photo Shoot; Nicole Richie Is “Not Good” At Makeup

Jessica Chastain gets arty in the January issue of W magazine, donning body paint and multicolored nail polish on one of four different covers. — via W magazine

—

Nail art is fun and all, but sometimes a look calls for the classics, like these best of the best red nail polishes. — via Beauty High

—

Nicole Richie is “just not good at makeup,” she tells People. “I know how to do two things: I know how to do a cat eye and I know how to do red lipstick. Other than that, I just don’t really know what I’m doing.” — via People StyleWatch

—

Danielle Fishel, a.k.a. Topanga from Boy Meets World, totally regrets those feathered bangs she had on the 90s TV show. — via Allure