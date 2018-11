Our favorite redhead, Jessica Chastain, is on the cover of Crash, looking amazing as always. -via Just Jared

—

Anne Hathaway ties the knot in a custom-made Valentino dress and an elaborate head piece. We’ll have to save our opinions for the non-blurry wedding photos. -via New York Post

—

Taylor Swift sports some major volume on the cover of Glamour. -via Glamour

—

Demi Lovato gets an even blonder hair makeover! – Hollywood Life