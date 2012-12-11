StyleCaster
News: Jessica Alba Lightens Up Her Hair; 2012's Best Celeb Manicures

Shannon Farrell
Jessica Alba Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards

Jessica Alba is almost full-on blonde. What do you think of her new look (and that gorgeous orange lipstick)? —via Glamour

From  a $250,000 mani to Louboutin nails, there have been some pretty epic celeb manicures this year. —via Beauty High

Ever envied Katy Perry’s perfect eyelashes? Well now you can snag the look with her collection of false lashes with Eylure, available at Claire’s in individuals and strips. —via The Cut

Betty White gave Kim Kardashian makeup advice on an episode of Betty White’s Off Their Rockers. Can we expect a makeup line from her next? —via People

 

