News: Jennifer Lawrence Covers Elle; Chanel No. 5 Banned?

We’re officially obsessed with Jennifer Lawrence‘s December Elle cover hairstyle. Va-va-volume! — via The Cut

Barack Obama won the presidential election last night, and the race was studded with memorable beauty moments. — via BellaSugar

This year’s epic Victoria’s Secret fashion show happens today (and airs on CBS December 4th) with all the supermodels, millions of dollars worth of jewels and over the top costumes you’ve come to expect. WWD got a behind-the-scenes look at the fittings. — via WWD

Is this the end of Chanel No. 5 as we know it? The European Union is considering banning several of the fragrance’s key ingredients, which are potential allergens. — via Beauty High