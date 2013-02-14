News: Jennifer Aniston Wears A “Toupee”; Bobbi Brown To Launch Eyewear





We heard some more scoop on Jennifer Aniston’s blonde wig for her upcoming role in Meet the Millers. “I wore a half-wig on this film, and the girl who was washing the hairpiece wasn’t using my shampoo,” Aniston said, referring to her usual Living Proof. “So we would go outside and the rest of my hair would be totally tame and perfect, and the top part –which I called my toupee – would just start to look like pubic hair. It would take on a whole new texture of its own.” — via Huffington Post

Bobbi Brown is adding a unisex collection of eyewear to her makeup empire. —via WWD

As if New York Fashion Week didn’t provide us with enough inspiration, Revlon Global Artistic Director Gucci Westman created four different makeup looks for Oscar de la Renta’s collection — and they’re all wearable! —via Beauty High

Ouidad is making its Broadway debut — with who else? Little orphan Annie. The brand is holding a “It’s the Curly Life for Us” sweepstakes on Facebook where fans can enter to win a trip to NYC to see the show and have a makeover at the Ouidad flagship salon with a friend.