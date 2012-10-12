StyleCaster
News: Jennifer Aniston Is The Face of Living Proof; Starbucks And Rodarte Team

Shannon Farrell
by
Jennifer Aniston Wanderlust

Photo: Getty Images

Not only is Jennifer Aniston the new spokesperson for Living Proof, but she is also a “product creator” for the brand. Does this mean she’ll be spending late nights in the lab experimenting?? —via Beauty High

Here’s an early Christmas present. Starbucks and Rodarte are teaming up for the holidays. —via Huffington Post

Emmanuelle Chriqui is the new face of Mineral Fusion, a makeup company based in Denver. —via WWD

Carine Roitfeld was just named Global Fashion Director for Harper’s Bazaar. With newly launched CR Fashion Book and her collaboration with MAC, there really is nothing this woman can’t do. —via The New York Times

 

 

