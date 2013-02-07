News: Jennifer Aniston Goes Blonde; Miley Cyrus Swears Off Long Hair Forever

Jennifer Aniston is sporting a new, blonder hair color — a pretty big deal, seeing as she’s made sandy highlights her thing for years now. But don’t worry, the makeover is just a wig she’s wearing for a new movie role. — via Us Magazine

Hope you like Miley Cyrus‘ pixie cut, because the singer just told E! News, “You will never see me with long hair again!” Not only does fiancé Liam Hemsworth love the short cut, it saves Miley time: “It looks better grungy and not washing it.” — via E! News

Get an up-close look at Natalie Portman‘s lush lashes in this behind the scenes video from her new Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara campaign shoot. — via YouTube

New York Fashion Week has begun! Here are the 12 types of celebrities you’re bound to see sitting front row (hi, Kimye!). — via StyleCaster