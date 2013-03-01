News: Is Britney’s New Hair A Wig?; Anne Hathaway Is Among The Most Hated Celebs

Britney Spears‘ newly brunette hair may have been a wig, according to this article’s speculations. But that’s okay, because wigs are totally common now: “Socialites, models and everyday women wear them on the sly, not to disguise thinning or sparse hair, but for fashion and convenience.” — via The New York Times

Poor Anne Hathaway. Since her Oscar win, the internet hasn’t been able to stop talking about how much everyone really, really dislikes her. At least she’s in good company — here are nine more irrationally-hated celebrities. — via StyleCaster

Wait, Liza Minnelli had a MAC collection? The brand’s creative director, James Gager, reminisces about the 2004 collab: “Never in my life would I have thought I’d end up in Liza Minnelli’s bathroom sitting on the edge of her bathtub as she’s taking off her makeup and explaining to me how she puts on her face. She told me, ‘If you don’t have cheekbones, you make them.’” — via Allure

Essie‘s spring collection is inspired by fashionable thoroughfares around the world, including Madison Ave-Hue (an “Upper East Side” pink) and Hip-Anema (a bright red orange). — via Racked